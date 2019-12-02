IIT-Roorkee graduate bags salary package of Rs 1.54 crore

The total number of companies that came for placements for IIT Roorkee were 30 for both the slots. IIR Roorkee campus. (File Photo) The total number of companies that came for placements for IIT Roorkee were 30 for both the slots. IIR Roorkee campus. (File Photo)

In the ongoing placement season across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), a student from IIT-Roorkee has bagged the highest salary package among the campus of Rs 1.54 crore. The student is placed in an international firm. Among Indian recruiters, the highest package offered to an IIT-Roorkee student is Rs 62.28 lakh.

A total of 322 offers were made at IIT-Roorkee by 30 companies. Among these, 10 offers were by international companies.

Among the big recruiters, this year for the campus was Amazon India Development Center, American Express India, Goldman Sachs, Google, Jaguar Land Rover India Limited, JP Morgan Chase and Company – QR, Microsoft, Uber among others.

Other IITs also have seen a good placement season despite cautions of a slowdown. At IIT Guwahati, a total of 80 offers were made on the first day. IIT-Guwahati had also received 119 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year. The number was 100 last year.

The first day of placement at IIT-Hyderabad ended with 53 offers from 15 companies. A total of 477 students have registered for placements this year from the institute.

At IIT Madras, a total of 102 offers were made by 20 companies during the first session of phase-I placements. Most offers at the campus were made by Microsoft (20), Goldman Sachs (11) followed by Qualcomm (9).

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd