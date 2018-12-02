IIT-Roorkee student bags Rs 1.5 crore offer

A final year student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has bagged an offer worth Rs 1.5 crore from Microsoft. This is thus far the highest placement offer across IITs. The highest salary made by an Indian company was Rs 47 lakhs.

Today, December 1, was the day one of placement season at several IITs including IIT Madras, Hyderabad and Roorkee. Despite being younger and in contrast to the perception of second and third generation IITs being lesser favourites, IIT-Roorkee has clearly outshone this year. IIT Roorkee not only has the highest package but also registered most number of placements with 215 offers followed by IIT Hyderabad and Madras with 130 and 92 offers respectively.

IIT Madras claimed to be the only Indian institute to receive all the top three global consulting majors McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co. for campus recruitment. The big three hired 13 students in day one itself. At IIT Madras, Microsoft gave the highest number of offers – 25 – for three different profiles. The other top recruiters included Goldman Sachs with seven and Apple with eight offers. Uber offered the second highest offer in terms of the package at IIT Madras.

At IIT Hyderabad, electrical, computer science and design department received 14 offers from three companies out of which four international offers were made by companies including Works applications, SMS datatech, Softbank, Mercari, Toyota Research, Toshiba INC, Taiwan semiconductors (TSMC). Yokogawa electric corporation. IIT Hyderabad also received 20 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts, DeShaw.

The placements will end on December 22, 2018.