IIT-Madras placements: Firms registered for phase-I double the number of total cos registered last year

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has already received registrations from 326 companies for the phase-I of placement season for more than 490 job profiles. This is a jump from last year when nearly 270 companies appeared for recruitment throughout the entire year. Placements are expected to begin from December 1 and last till December 8.

About 34 per cent of the recruiters are from core engineering, research and development sector, 21 per cent from finance, analytics, consulting sectors, and 32 per cent from the IT sector and rest 13 per cent will be from other sectors. The institute will host more than 50 start-ups this year.

As many as 130 pre-placement offers (PPOs) have already been made which is an increase of 20 per cent from last year. Over 1,300 students have registered for placements across different study streams and departments this year. The number is expected to increase as more research scholars become eligible. About 30 students have opted out of placements as they are either pursuing start-up ventures or planning to apply for higher studies.

Companies including Bain & Company, Nomura, Ather Energy, and Jaguar Land Rover will come for the first time to IIT-Madras placement this year. Traditional recruiters including Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, BCG, Intel, Citibank, Qualcomm, Bajaj, General Electric have registered for recruitment as well. As many as 23 companies have advertised international profiles, most of which are for positions in Asian countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan, along with the US.

There has been an increased number of profiles for data analytics. Around 59 analytics or data science job profiles are registered for phase-I already as compared to around 48 jobs in the entire last year.