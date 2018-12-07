IIT Placement: 500 job offers within a week at IIT-Delhi

The hiring season has started at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi with over 350 organisations visiting the campus with more than 500 job profiles to offer. According to the IIT Delhi Training and Placement Cell, there has been an increase of 25 per cent in terms of the number of companies offering to recruit IIT-Delhi students, in comparison to last year.

Out of the 500 offers made so far during the ongoing placement season, 35 were from international companies including companies from Europe, Japan, US, Singapore, and China have extended job offers to IIT Delhi. The highest international recruiter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), up until now.

The placement drive had started on December 1, 2018. On the first day of placement, IIT Delhi had received nearly 225 job offers. Students also bagged over 160 per-placement offers (PPOs) of which over 85 were accepted. Samsung South Korea gave the maximum number of international PPOs.

Intel has made maximum domestic offers. Among the top recruiters were Microsoft, Goldman Sachs etc. Rishabh Nagpal, placed at Goldman Sachs said, “Coming from a non-coding mechanical background, it was a far-fetched dream for me to crack a finance firm. But with perseverance, I was able to bag my dream opportunity.”

Over 70 per cent offers made to the students were from the core jobs including 45 per cent from the technical domain and 24 per cent from information technology (IT). Following this was analytical jobs marking 15 per cent of the total offers and 11 per cent consulting roles. Artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, stochastic modelling and predictive analysis look to be upcoming sectors as industry gears up for Industry 4.0 with an exponential increase in organisations looking for talent with this skill-set.