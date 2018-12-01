IIT-Patna student bags highest salary package of Rs 35 lakh

IIT-Patna placement 2018: A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna has bagged a whopping package of Rs 35 lakh per annum in the ongoing placement session. This was the highest package offered to the student of the institute so far. The offer was made by Japan’s Fuji Films Software Company.

Advertising

Indian companies have also made huge offers. Among the Indian players, the highest package was Rs 34 lakh per annum offered by DE, followed by Rs 31 lakh package secured by four students from IIT Patna offered by Code Nation.

A total of 106 job offers were made within the first few weeks of placement by over 40 companies. As many as 20 students had secured pre-placement offers from various companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung R&D Delhi. Students in the pre-final year (second year) have also secured internships from international firms including Linkbal, Max Connect, SMS Data Tech etc.

ISRO has already recruited two students and IOCL, REC and TRAI are expected to visit the campus. Among other top recruiters were Goldman Sachs, Future First, Cognum, L&T Construction, Strand Life Science, LnT Infotech, Saavn, L&T Heavy Engineering, Infosys, Wipro, Capgemini.

Many more firms including Tata Motors, Loreal, VE Commercial, RBL, Play Simple Games, Reliance Jio are expected in the first phase of the placement season.