IIT-Mandi to incubate startup idea: How to apply for 3rd Himalayan Startup Trek

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi has invited innovators, start-up owners or just aspirants to bring their business idea and stand a chance to get incubated by the institute. The institute’s Technology Business Incubator Catalyst is hosting the third edition of its Annual Flagship Event, Himalayan Startup Trek (HST) on September 14 and 15. Wherein anyone can apply to pitch their business idea. The last date to send application is August 31 at – iitmandi.ac.in.

IIT-Mandi Catalyst will choose startups with the most innovative ideas and provide incubation support. The shortlisted candidates will get Rs 16.5 lakh-worth of grant and investment through an on-campus residential programme from IIT Mandi Catalyst.

IIT Mandi Catalyst will commit financial and active mentoring support to individuals/teams/startups and commit to implementing them on the ground. Catalyst aims to create an impact on a range of relevant areas that bear importance for the Himalayan region, including renewable energy, inclusive growth, healthcare, road safety, disaster management, clean energy, education, agriculture, waste management, and natural resource management.

In the past two years, IIT-Mandi Catalyst has disbursed over Rs 1 crore in grants and investments to more than 30 startups, out of which 16 are from Himachal Pradesh. Of these, four startups have progressed into the commercialisation phase, as claimed by the institute.

