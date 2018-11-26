IIT-Mandi placements: Over 70% students receive offers in phase-I

Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi has seen a rise in placement numbers and quality this year. Two students from the institute have been offered placement at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) while as many as 17 students had received pre-placement offers for top companies.

In the first phase alone IIT Mandi registered 45 companies, compared to 34 in the preceding year. These companies have already recruited 78 students. This year only 110 students have registered for the placement round. Top recruiter of placement 2018-19 was Japan-based computer programming company SMS Datatech. This was the debut entry of SMS Datatech in the IIT-Mandi recruitment drive.

Other recruiters included Goldman Sachs, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens, Samsung Delhi among others. Among debutant were Tork motor cycles, Domino data tech, Sapient, Shopx, Assanjob, Yodlee, Cortex, Optiver and Global design arena.

From this year, IIT-Mandi is hosting separate drives for core IT branches to reduce overlapping, said Varun Dutt, advisor, career and placement cell, IIT Mandi.