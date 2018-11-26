Son of farmer, this IIT-Mandi student secures job at ISRO

Born in Bhind, a remote village in Madhya Pradesh, Atul Yadav’s love for physics has landed him a job at the nation’s top-most research and development firm — Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A student of IIT-Mandi, Yadav is also a son of a farmer. Atul had a humble beginning, so much so, that his mother could not understand her son’s achievement at first when he informed her of his hiring.

The journey from Bhind to IIT was a dream come true for Atul, but not easy. “The education standards in the schools in my village were bad. The focus was on mugging up things instead of learning concepts. I did not learn much during my school life and had to attend coaching institute in Kota for over one year to clear JEE (Joint Entrance Examination),” said Atul.

However, Yadav found the atmosphere in coaching institutes is unhealthy and extremely stressful. “School education in India should be improved to stop this coaching industry. There was no practical education during my schooling, had there been a sync between the classes and that of the knowledge needed to get into IITs, I would not have gone to Kota,” he added.

Now soon to be junior-scientist, Yadav was the only one from his class (BTech Mechanical) and second from the entire batch to get be placed at the ISRO. The selection process for the same consisted of just one interview round for which over 20 students appeared. Atul had a quick interview which made him nervous. But it was his honesty and confidence that he believes bagged him the job. “I did not know answers to two questions and I honestly told the interviewers that. Most of the concepts were related to my course and I answered the concept-based answers. While the interview did not last long but I was confident throughout my conduct which I believe could have worked for me,” said Atul. He is expected to join in July next year.