IIT-Madras registers increase in pre-placement offers

According to IIT Madras, the institute has received 182 offers as against 172 offers last year. File

As against 170 offers last year, this year the pre-placement offers in IIT Madras has gone up to 182. The campus placement will start from tomorrow. However, the number of companies registered is less than the previous year. Last year, 99 companies registered as against 93 this year.

According to IIT Madras, a total of 956 students have applied for the pre-placement programme, and 327 students have got placed till now. Last year, the registered students were 958, and 386 students received pre placement offers. Also, the number of companies that made offers were 93 this year as against 72 last year.

The institute credited their internship programme behind the pre-placement offers. “The internship drive was conducted completely online this year, for the first time in the history of the Institute, to overcome the logistical restrictions due to the pandemic,” the release mentioned.

Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisor (Training and Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The sustained increase in the number of Pre-Placement Offers this year is a clear reflection of the academic quality of IIT Madras and its students. I am optimistic that we would be able to carry forward this momentum and our students would obtain the best possible job offers in Phase-1 placements.”

The companies that have offered the highest number of pre-placement offers are Texas Instruments- 12, Microsoft- 12, Qualcomm – 10, Goldman Sachs – 9, American Express – 9.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd