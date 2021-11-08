IIT-Madras records increase in pre-placements offers for academic session 2021-22 

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students have registered an increased performance in pre-placement. As many as 227 PPOs have been made during the academic year 2021-22 as against 186 offers during the entire academic year 2020-21. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, 2021.

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs.

The top five companies that made the highest number of PPOs include Qualcomm (18), Microsoft (14), Honeywell (13), Texas Instruments (12) and Goldman Sachs (10).

This year, 23 per cent of PPOs were made in analytics/consulting/finance, 60 per cent in core and R&D, 5 per cent in FMCG and 12 per cent in the IT domain.

CS Shankar Ram, advisor (training and placement), IIT Madras, said, “The internship process provides a good opportunity for companies to evaluate our students who intern with them over an extended period of time. It also helps our students to learn more about the company, the roles that they may be offered and potential career prospects.”

Year-wise data of pre-placement offers at IIT Madras YEAR 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 PPOs 73 114 135 170 186 227*

Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said, “The internship process transforms the student from classroom ready to real-world placement ready. Shaped by curricular and extra-curricular experiences at IIT Madras, our students are excelling in their internships. This has given enough confidence in the companies leading to pre-placement offers.”