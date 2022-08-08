scorecardresearch
IIT-Madras records highest number of placements, Rs 21.48 lakh per annum average salary offer

The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs. 21.48 lakh per annum. The highest salary offered is $250,000.

As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.

With a total of 1,199 job offers received from 380 companies during phases I and II of campus placements, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recorded the highest ever number of job offers in an academic year.

In addition, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from students’ summer internships, said the institute in a statement. This has led to a total of 1,430 job offers, which is higher than the previous highest of 1,151 job offers recorded during the 2018-19 academic year.

This also includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which as per IIT-Madras, is also a new record high. Of these, 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc while other global offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

Further, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this phases I and II of campus placement. Meanwhile, all the 61 MBA students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.

The IIT Madras placement is conducted in two phases every year. While phase I had held between December 1 and December for the 2021-22, phase II usually begins in the second half of January and goes on till the end of the academic year. In 2021-22, phase II of campus placements went on till May 27, 2022.



As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for campus placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.

 

