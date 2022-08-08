IIT-Madras records highest number of placements, Rs 21.48 lakh per annum average salary offer

August 8, 2022 4:38:43 pm
With a total of 1,199 job offers received from 380 companies during phases I and II of campus placements, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recorded the highest ever number of job offers in an academic year.
In addition, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were also received from students’ summer internships, said the institute in a statement. This has led to a total of 1,430 job offers, which is higher than the previous highest of 1,151 job offers recorded during the 2018-19 academic year.
This also includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which as per IIT-Madras, is also a new record high. Of these, 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc while other global offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.
Further, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this phases I and II of campus placement. Meanwhile, all the 61 MBA students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras.
Subscriber Only Stories
The IIT Madras placement is conducted in two phases every year. While phase I had held between December 1 and December for the 2021-22, phase II usually begins in the second half of January and goes on till the end of the academic year. In 2021-22, phase II of campus placements went on till May 27, 2022.
The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs 21.48 lakh per annum. The highest salary offered is $250,000.
As many as 80 per cent of students who opted for campus placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan: ‘South filmmakers are very connected to audiences’
Pune this week: Musical journey; struggles of common villagers and remembering Tagore
‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
Russo brothers: ‘The Indian film industry is so vibrant, it rivals Hollywood’
Street dogs shower woman with love and hugs. True friendship, say Twitterati
Dobaaraa song Waqt Ke Jungle compliments the film’s sense of urgency and mystery, watch
More pregnant women infected but severity, mortality lower during Omicron wave: ICMR study
Apple reportedly working on four smart home devices, including high-end HomePod
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, monsoon session of legislature to begin Wednesday
XAT 2023 registration to begin on August 10
Royal Enfield launches ‘Hunter’ starting at Rs 1.50 lakh ex-showroom
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan ‘almost slapped’ her: ‘I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work’