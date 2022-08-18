scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

IIT-Madras records 32% increase in internship offers on day 1, Texas Instruments emerged as top recruiter

This year, the number of total offers has increased from 2022 in 2021 and 152 in 2020 to 263, and a total of 221 students got placed, which is much higher than 150 students in 2021 and 95 from 2020.

IIT Madras, internship offers, internship driveThe internship drive was conducted in Hybrid Mode with both in-person and online interviews. (Image source: IIT-Madras team)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras has recorded a 32 per cent increase in internship offers on day one of the campus internship drive, which was conducted for the students of the 2022-23 batch. This internship drive was held in two sessions on August 6 and 13.

IIT Madras also recorded a 48 per cent increase in the number of students who secured an internship and a 28 per cent increase in the number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship. The number of companies that visited increased from 20 in 2020 and 29 in 2021 to 37 this year.

Read |IIT-Madras placements: Rs 21.48 lakh per annum average salary offer

Out of the total 37 companies that participated in day one sessions of the internship drive, a total of 13 companies conducted the interviews in physical mode on campus while another 24 conducted interviews completely online as this year the internship drive was conducted in Hybrid Mode with both in-person and online interviews. Due to the hybrid mode, students who are currently not in the city were also able to participate in the drive — a student currently based in Canada participated in the internship drive from Canada.

Texas Instruments emerged as the top recruiter this year as the company made 40 offers in totality, followed by the American Express with 20 offers. Boston Consulting Group and Goldman Sachs were the third and fourth highest recruiters with 17 and 16 internship offers respectively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...
Also read |IIT-Madras offers 4-year degree in BS Programming and Data Science; JEE score not required

Over 15 international internship offers were received from seven companies, and the international internship offers came for profiles in the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and The Netherlands.

This year, the number of total offers has increased from 2022 in 2021 and 152 in 2020 to 263, and a total of 221 students got placed, which is much higher than 150 students in 2021 and 95 from 2020.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:00:53 pm
Next Story

Coffee with lemon: Can it help with weight loss?

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

On Arjun Kapoor's boycott trend remark, BJP minister says 'frustrated actor'

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement