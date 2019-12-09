IIT-Madras placements phase-I concludes with 848 offers, most from core domain

The first phase of campus recruitment concluded at IIT-Madras. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational image) The first phase of campus recruitment concluded at IIT-Madras. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational image)

The first phase of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has ended with 848 students being placed. As many as 831 offers from 184 companies. This includes 34 international offers from 17 firms. Further, 167 students got pre-placement offers (PPOs). Phase II of placements will begin in the second half of January 2020.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the campus Phase I placements during 2019-20. Of the total, 22 per cent of the registered students were females.

Most offers, in the phase-I, were made by Micron Technolgy India operations with 31 offers followed by Intel and Microsoft with 20 and 19 offers, respectively. Sector-wise, most offers were from core R&D domain with 43 per cent offers followed by 31 per cent offers from analytics, finance, consulting domain.

In total 848 students got placed out of 1,298 students. This is around the same as last year (2018-19) when 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase I.

In terms of PPOs, most offers in the PPOs were made from core and research and development sector with a total of 41 per cent students getting offers in the area. This was followed by analytics, consulting, and finance sector from were 25 per cent of the total offers were made.

