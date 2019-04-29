IIT-Madras placement: Core, IT roles still top choice; 15% rise in recruitment

The campus placement, conducted in two phases at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, concluded with as many as 964 students got placed including 97 students who got pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2018-19. The total number of students registered for placements was around 1,300. This figure of 964 marks an increase of more than 15 per cent in comparison with the preceding year when 834 students got placed, including PPOs.

Overall trends in sector-wise recruitment indicated that as in the preceding years, ‘Core’ and ‘Information Technology’ sectors still constituted the leading recruiters. This year also marked the first time that all leading consulting majors were on campus for recruitment, added to the return of Google on campus.

The number of PPOs also increased as a total of 136 PPOs were made during 2018-19, as against 114 in the preceding year, with several offers from large firms such as Microsoft, Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs.

During 2018-19 campus placements, IIT-Madras students received a total of 1,146 offers (including 136 PPOs) from 298 companies that had registered for placements for 2018-19. Among these, there were 21 international offers.

The placements were conducted in two phases where phase I was held from December 1 to December 8, 2018. The second phase began in the second half of January 2019.

One of the major contributors for the rise, according to the institute was IIT-Madras, was bagging the number 1 position in engineering category for the fourth consecutive time in India Rankings 2019 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework by the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry.

For the first time, this year IIT-Madras also secured the top ranking in the ‘overall institutions’ category by surpassing the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru which was holding the fort since years now.

Speaking about the new developments in this placement season, Prof Manu Santhanam, Advisor, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, said, “This year saw a large number of profiles from companies in the data sciences and analytics sector, which clearly depicts the current industry trends. As many as 59 offers were explicitly for data science positions. Our post- graduate placement record also continues to be excellent, with a total of 364 students getting placed (excluding MBA) as against 274 last year.”

The top five recruiters for the year were:

Micron – 26 offers

Intel India Technology Pvt. Ltd – 26 offers

Citibank – 23 offers

Microsoft – 22 offers

Qualcomm – 21 offers

A total of 51 startups also participated in the placements this year. They made a total of 121 offers, of which 97 were accepted. The leading sectors in startup recruitment were IT (21 per cent) followed by Analytics (16 per cent).

