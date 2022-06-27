scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

IIT-Madras management students record 100% placement; average salary at Rs 16.66 Lakh

All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers. Around 16 per cent of students received pre-placement offers (PPOs.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
June 27, 2022 6:02:32 pm
NIRF Ranking 2021 LIVEThis year, the average salary (CTC) has increased by 30.35 per cent to Rs 16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements. (File image)

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) students have recorded 100 per cent campus placement. This year, the average salary (CTC) has increased by 30.35 per cent to Rs 16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements.

All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers. Around 16 per cent of students received pre-placement offers (PPOs.)

Read |IIT Madras launches new MA programme, know how to apply

The DoMS Campus Placements were conducted from December 1, 2021 through virtual mode and a total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters. The top recruiters, In terms of job offers, included  Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey

This year, DoMS Placements viewed a new trend where an increase in job opportunities in consulting and analytics space was observed.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement