IIT-Madras management students record 100% placement; average salary at Rs 16.66 Lakh

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Department of Management Studies (DoMS) students have recorded 100 per cent campus placement. This year, the average salary (CTC) has increased by 30.35 per cent to Rs 16.66 lakh per annum during this round of campus placements.

All the 61 students who had registered for campus placements secured and accepted job offers. Around 16 per cent of students received pre-placement offers (PPOs.)

The DoMS Campus Placements were conducted from December 1, 2021 through virtual mode and a total of 26 companies came for the recruitment drive, of which 55 per cent or 14 companies were first-time recruiters. The top recruiters, In terms of job offers, included Amazon, CISCO, Deloitte, ICICI and McKinsey

This year, DoMS Placements viewed a new trend where an increase in job opportunities in consulting and analytics space was observed.