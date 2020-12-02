IIT-Madras gets highest ever day-1 job offers in virtual placement drive despite COVID

Most of the offers were made by Microsoft at 19 offers followed by Texas Instruments with 12 offers and Bajaj Auto, and ISRO with 10 offers each. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus placements for the 2020-21 academic year saw a rise in the number of offers as compared to last year. A total of 123 offers were made on the first day of the placement session today. The institute claims that this is higher than any of the preceding academic years. During the last academic year, a total of 102 offers were made by 20 companies at the end of day one.

This year, like many other institutes, the IIT-Madras has also held the placements online. Phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 8. On the first day, a total of 22 companies offered 43 job profiles. The big recruiters of this year’s first session included Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, ISRO, Alphonso, and Qualcomm. In the second and final slot, 24 companies with 48 profiles are scheduled to participate. These companies include TSMC, KLA Tencor, GE, and Wipro.

Most of the offers were made by Microsoft at 19 offers followed by Texas Instruments with 12 offers and Bajaj Auto, and ISRO with 10 offers each.

A total of 1,443 students have registered for placements in the 2020-21 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies registered for phase I of placements is 256. They will be recruiting for a total of 472 profiles. As many as 71 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2020-21.

Dhruv Sriram, a student from the Department of Aerospace Engineering who secured placement in McKinsey this year, said, “The Placement Session of 2020-21 at IIT Madras was definitely a challenging experience for students, organisers and companies alike. Three words that best describe this placement season for me would be Empathy, Technology, and Collaboration. Overall, a fantastic experience that would serve as a template for how placements may be conducted in the future across the country!”

