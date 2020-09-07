IIT-Madras conducts online internship drive, gets 152 offers on day 1

IIT Madras held internships online for the first time

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted its first-ever online internship drive. On the first day, a total of 20 companies participated. These companies collectively made 152 offers to undergraduate students. It is a rise from last year when 147 offers made on day one of placement.

Companies interviewed students over video conferencing platforms during the online internship drive. The institute claims to have received two international profiles for internships – Rubrik’s Software Development, based in the USA, and Jane Street’s Quantitative Researcher, Hong Kong. These two international profiles also provided the highest compensation, as per the IIT.

Read | Hacks to find the right internship and turn in into job

To hold these internships, IIT-Madras conducted three student surveys and two surveys with companies who frequently recruited at the campus before arriving at the date of beginning digital internships. “We had requested companies to be flexible considering that several of our students were in remote and far-flung locations where Internet connectivity may not be as good as in urban locations,” said NV Ravi Kumar, advisor (internship), IIT-Madras.

Microsoft India extended the maximum number of offers – 21 offers – during day one. Other top recruiters that offered internships include Google, Jane Street, and Rubrik.

Sharing their experience in organising this event, the team at IIT said in an official notice“Organising day-1 was about overcoming the challenges imposed by the limited infrastructure of the students spread-out in the various regions of the country, and providing them with fair opportunity to secure an internship in their dream company. It took us months of planning, but we made it.”

Internships are mandatory for B.Tech. and M.Tech courses besides Dual Degree students as part of their academic curriculum.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd