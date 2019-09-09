IIT-Madras and CII collaborate to promote innovative green startups

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will collaborate to nurture and promote innovative green start-ups across the country.

This initiative will enable brainstorming sessions between academia and industry to create deep-tech and disruptive research ideas and help start-ups gain industry access for pilot demonstrations of their cleantech ideas.

This collaboration, claims IIT-Madras, will facilitate research ideas and ventures in the cleantech space that would be trained and mentored by GDC at various academic institutions across India. These startups would be enabled to reach out for networking and business opportunities as they seek to scale.

Towards these objectives, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GDC), IIT Madras and CII- Sohrabji Green Business Centre (CII-Godrej GBC) to nurture and promote innovative Green Startups.

R Raghuttama Rao, Chief Executive Officer, GDC – IIT Madras, remarked, “Our experience is that start-ups in cleantech and green businesses form 20-25 per cent of the disruptive ideas emanating from research labs of IITs and other institutions. The MoU with CII will enable the young researchers and entrepreneurs to validate their ideas and assumptions with experienced industry veterans, thereby helping in creating more robust start-ups.”

This collaboration will help provide a platform for startups and founders of GDC-mentored teams at major events such as Green Building Congress, Energy Summit GreenCo Summit and Green Power to network and reach out to the industry. Capacity building programmes for cleantech entrepreneurs being mentored by GDC will also be conducted focussing on industry trends and requirements.

GDC is an alumni-funded centre for innovation and entrepreneurship at IIT Madras, which provides thought leadership and networking impetus in building the systems and processes that enable innovative and entrepreneurial thinking in STEM universities across India.