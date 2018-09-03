IIT Kharagpur invites application for 70 various posts, check eligibility and salary details

IIT Kharagpur recruitment: The last date for submission of application is September 14. IIT Kharagpur recruitment: The last date for submission of application is September 14.

IIT Kharagpur recruitment: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is hiring for the posts of Junior Executive, Accounts Officer, Engineer, Nurse etc. The last date for submission of application is September 14. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — iitkgp.ac.in. After submitting the online application form, the hard copy of the same should be sent to, “Assistant Registrar (E-III), Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur-721302, West Bengal, India”. The selection will be made on the basis of a written test/ trade test. Women candidates are encouraged to apply.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 70

Designation

Junior Executive: 34

Junior Accounts Officer: 3

Junior Engineer (civil): 7

Senior Library Information Assistant: 5

Physical Training Instructor: 4

Staff Nurse: 9

Assistant Security Officer Grade-II: 3

Driver Grade-II: 2

Security Inspector: 3

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Junior Executive: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, with three years of relevant experience and knowledge of computer office applications such as MS Word, MS Excel etc.

Junior Accounts Officer: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in commerce or BBA (finance) or MBA (finance) degree with three years of relevant experience.

Junior Engineer (civil): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor of engineering degree in civil or equivalent with two years of relevant experience or diploma in civil engineering of three years duration with three years of relevant experience.

Senior Library Information Assistant: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in library science/ library and information science or equivalent of a recognised university/ institute with three years of professional experience in a library or a library under central/ state/ autonomous or statutory organisation/ PSU/ university or recognised research or educational institution.

Physical Training Instructor: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in physical education with three years of relevant experience in sports and games/ swimming/ hockey/ gymnasium/ volleyball/ badminton/ weightlifting/ tennis/ table tennis/ athletics and squash at university or state or national level.

Staff Nurse: The aspirant should have passed intermediate or senior/ higher secondary (10+2) or equivalent and must have passed the examination held by the nursing council with three years course in general nursing and mid-wifery.

Assistant Security Officer Grade-II: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree with minimum three years of relevant experience. Must have active habits and sound physique.

Driver Grade-II: The aspirant should be secondary pass with driving license of both heavy and light duty vehicles with three years of driving and maintenance experience or secondary pass with ITI course (automobile or equivalent) in relevant field with driving license.

Security Inspector: The aspirant should be senior/ higher secondary (10+2) pass with minimum three years experience in relevant field.

Pay Scale

Post 1 to 7: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Post 8 and 9: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

