IIT-Kharagpur recruitment 2020: Pay scale over Rs 1 lakh, check vacancies for non-teaching posts

IIT-Kharagpur recruitment 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) has released notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of non-teaching staff. There are in total of 88 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the website- iitkgp.ac.in.

The candidates will get remuneration in pay level 6. The salary of the candidates will be between Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400. Interested candidates can apply through the website- iitkgp.ac.in till February 24, 2020.

IIT-Kharagpur recruitment 2020: Post wise vacancies

Junior Technical Superintendent: 6

Junior Executive: 22

Junior Accounts Officer: 1

Medical Laboratory Technician: 2

Senior Library Information Assistant: 2

Physical Training Instructor: 5

Junior Technician/ Junior Laboratory Assistant: 49

Driver Grade-II: 1

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years, 25 years for the posts of Junior Technician/ Laboratory Assistant, Driver Grade-II.

For details on the age limit, please check the official notification.

Education: For the post of a junior technician, candidates should have a diploma/degree or ITI in a relevant engineering discipline with two (degree/diploma) and five years (for ITI) of work experience. For the post of junior assistant, a bachelor’s degree is necessary. For the deputy registrar and assistant registrar posts, candidates should have a master’s degree with at least five years of work experience.

For details on educational qualifications, please check the notification.

Salary

The candidates can get a remuneration up to Rs 1,12,400 per month. For the posts of Junior Technician/ Driver Grade-II, the candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 21,700 to 69,100.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitkgp.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the scrolling link ‘non-faculty recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘click here’ net to the ‘non-faculty position’

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Take a print out of duly filled form and send it along with a printed copy of all attested documents and pictures including passport signed photograph and payment receipt at ‘Assistant Registrar, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, India.’

The candidates can apply till February 24 through the website- iitkgp.ac.in.

