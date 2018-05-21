IIT Kanpur recruitment 2018: Over 77 posts available, know how to apply

IIT Kanpur recruitment: Know how to apply IIT Kanpur recruitment: Know how to apply

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2018: IIT Kanpur has issued a recruitment notification, asking aspirants to apply for 77 Group A, Group B and Group C posts. The posts are Junior Assistant, Junior Technician, Junior Superintendent, Assistant Registrar, Physical Training Instructor, Students’ Counselor, Security Officer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer. The candidates who are interested should apply before June 26 by visiting the official website of IIT Kanpur — http://www.iitk.ac.in.

IIT recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 77

Designation:

– Junior Assistant: 21

– Junior Technician: 37

– Junior Superintendent: 5

– Assistant Registrar: 4

– Physical Training Instructor: 4

– Students’ Counselor: 3

– Security Officer: 1

– Assistant Executive Engineer: 1

– Junior Engineer: 1

IIT recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

Education qualification:

Junior Technician – The candidate must possess a Bachelors degree in the appropriate field with all the knowledge of computer applications.

Students’ Counselor – The candidate must be an M.Phil in Clinical Psychology with at least 3 years of experience.

Security Officer – The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree or a Master’s degree with at least 50% marks.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) – The candidate must possess a first class Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 3 years of experience.

Junior Superintendent – A Master’s degree with 3 years of experience or a Bachelor’s degree with 7 years of experience.

Junior Engineer – The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree with one year of relevant experience.

Physical Training Instructor – The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with a diploma in coaching from NIS Patiala and 4 years of relevant experience.

Junior Assistant – A Bachelor’s degree with knowledge of computer application.

Assistant Registrar – The applicant must possess a Master’s degree with almost 8 years of experience.

Age limit

The candidate must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on June 19, 2018.

Pay scale:

The pay scale for the Junior Assistant and Junior Technician is Rs. Rs.21700 – 69100.

The pay scale for the posts of Junior Superintendent, Physical Training Instructor and Junior Engineer is Rs. 35,400 – Rs. 1,12,400/-

The pay scale for Assistant Registrar, Students’ Counselor, Security Officer and Assistant Executive Engineer is Rs. 56100 – Rs.177500/-.

Selection procedure:

The candidates who apply for these posts will be selected on the basis of the written test, skill test and an interview.

How to apply

Group A posts- Rs. 500/-

Group – B & C posts- Rs.250/-

