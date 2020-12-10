IIT-Kanpur phase 1 placement over, highest package at Rs 1.47 crore

A special contribution from CDAP (Cell for differently-abled persons) at IIT-Kanpur also pitched in by sensitizing their special needs to the recruiting firms beforehand. Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/Representational)

A total of 821 offers were made to the graduating batch of 2020-21 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in the first phase. The campus placement started on December 1 and ended on December 9. The duration of phase-1 of placements for this year was lesser than last year. In 2019, the phase was for 13 days as opposed to 9 days this year, the IIT informed.

In phase-1 placement season of IIT-Kanpur, approximately 232 recruiters visited campus to hire students. About 45 top tier firms with 60 different profiles from various sectors visited campus for interviews on day 1, where 232 job offers were extended, and 203 of those were accepted by IIT-Kanpur students. Till day 9 or end of phase-1, a total of 821 offers were received, out of which 709 offers were accepted including pre-placement offers, the IIT said.

The highest domestic package was offered at Rs 82 lakh per annum, whereas the highest international package was offered at Rs 1.47 crore per annum. Out of 19 offers, 15 students have accepted their offers.

The placement drive witnessed the highest participation from coding and software firms (59 per cent), whereas 18 per ent core firms also strongly contributed. Around 50+ start-up firms mainly from the software domain were invited to hire at IIT-Kanpur. The entire placement process was conducted online. A special contribution from CDAP (Cell for differently-abled persons) at IIT-Kanpur also pitched in by sensitising their special needs to the recruiting firms beforehand.

Based on the hiring numbers, the top recruiter for placement season was Microsoft, which visited campus on day one and hired the maximum number of students. Other top recruiters for the phase-1 were Apple, Google, Qualcomm, EXL, Intel, Zomato, Amazon, Axis Vmock, Sterlite, ICICI bank among others.

