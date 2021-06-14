IIT-Kanpur invites applications for research establishment officer posts

The last date to apply for the available posts is June 30. Read further for details. (Source: official website)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur invites online applications from eligible candidates including persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCIs) for the posts of research establishment officer (REO) grade I and principal research establishment officer.

The appointment for the posts is on a temporary and contractual basis for short-term R&D projects for a period of three years maximum and can be extended for further two years on noteworthy performance. There are 7 posts available in different departments under the designation of REO grade 1 and one post for principal REO. Interested candidates can check the official website of IIT Kanpur iitk.ac.in

Read | IIT Kanpur launches four eMasters programmes

Eligibility Criteria:

REO Grade 1

Advanced Center of Material Science: M.Tech and 3 years of experience are a must. A person should have a Ph.D. in the relevant area of Materials Science/Metallurgical Engineering from a reputed institution/ college. A Bachelor’s/Master degree in a relevant area from a recognized college/institution with marks above 60 per cent or a 6.5-grade point is required.

Sustainable Energy Engineering (SEE): M.Tech. or M.Sc. in chemistry/ physics/ chemical engineering/

electrical engineering/ material sciences and engineering with 3 years of experience in the relevant areas. Ph.D. in chemistry/ physics/ chemical engineering/ electrical engineering/ material sciences and engineering is required.

SIIC: Candidate must have either a B.Tech./B.S. degree with 5 years of relevant experience or M.Tech./M.Sc. with 3 years of relevant experience. A Ph.D. degree in a relevant area is also acceptable.

Center for Lasers and Photonics (CELP): B.Tech./M.Tech in optoelectronics or photonics or applied optics with 5 and 3 years of experience respectively. A Ph.D. degree in a relevant area is also acceptable.

Physics: B.Tech./ B.S. or M.Tech./M.Sc. with 5 and 3 years of relevant experience respectively. Or candidate must have a Ph.D. degree in physics.

Materials science and engineering: B.Tech. or M.Tech./M.Sc. in materials science and engineering/ metallurgical engineering along with 3 and 5 years of relevant experience respectively. Candidates with a Ph.D. degree in materials science and engineering/ metallurgical engineering can also apply.

For the post in the material science and engineering department, there are different job specifications and desirable qualifications to apply for the post. The minimum qualifications are the same for both posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the institution iitk.ac.in for detailed information.

Age limit: 45 years

Principal REO

M.Tech./ M.S. or a Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering/ electronics engineering along with 13 and 10 years of relevant experience respectively.

Age limit: 50 years

How to apply

The online application process will end on June 30. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to mention all the necessary qualifications with self-attested copies of required documents while applying through the online portal available on the website. The candidates’ application fees of Rs 1000 must be paid by the candidates except those who belong to SC/ST/PWD/women/abroad candidates category.

Selection process

The screening committee will devise its own selection criteria to shortlist or select the candidates. Only essential qualifications will not decide the candidates’ selection for the further procedure but all the requirements are necessary for getting shortlisted. An interview might be taken of the selected ones.