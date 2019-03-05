IIT-Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Apply for 23 posts, monthly salary up to Rs 1.44 lakh

IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Applications are invited by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur on its official website, iitj.ac.in. A total of 23 vacancies across 16 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process has begun and will conclude on March 15, 5 pm.

Advertising

Selected applications will be called for test and then shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Candidates will get reimbursement for their travel fare.

IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 23

Registrar – 1

Senior Executive Engineer – 1

Executive Engineer – 1

Scientific Officer – 1

Assistant Registrar – 2

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) – 1

Assistant Library Information Office – 1

Assistant Manager (Horticulture) – 1

Junior Superintendent – 1

Junior Assistant – 5

Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry) – 1

Junior Technical Assistant (Bioscience and Bioengineering) – 1

Junior Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) – 1

Junior Technical Assistant (Metallurgical & Materials Engineering) – 2

Junior Technical Assistant (Physics) – 2

Junior Technical Assistant (Instrumentation) – 1

IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on the link ‘non-teaching staff members’ under ‘recruitments’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘online application form’

Step 4: Log-in using email id and password

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants have to pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500 for posts having Pay Level 10 and above, Rs 250 for other posts. Persons from the SC, ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen categories and Internal candidates of the Institute working on regular pay scale are not required to pay the application fee.

IIT Jodhpur recruitment 2019: Salary

Registrar – Rs. 1,44,200

Senior Executive Engineer – Rs. 78,800

Executive Engineer – Rs. 67,700

Scientific Officer – Rs. 57,700

Assistant Registrar – Rs. 56,100

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 56,100

Assistant Library Information Office – Rs. 44,900

Assistant Manager (Horticulture) – Rs. 35,400

Junior Superintendent – Rs. 35,400

Junior Assistant – Rs. 21,700

Junior Technical Assistant (Chemistry) – Rs. 21,700

Junior Technical Assistant (Bioscience and Bioengineering) – Rs. 21,700

Junior Technical Assistant (Electrical Engineering) -Rs. 21,700

Junior Technical Assistant (Metallurgical & Materials Engineering) – Rs. 21,700

Junior Technical Assistant (Physics) -Rs. 21,700

Junior Technical Assistant (Instrumentation) – Rs. 21,700

Apart from the basic pay candidates will also get additional allowances, residential support etc.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.