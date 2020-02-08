IIT Jammu recruitment: Apply for 39 non teaching posts, salary up to Rs 2.18 lakh

IIT Jammu recruitment: Apply at iitjammu.ac.in. (Representational image) IIT Jammu recruitment: Apply at iitjammu.ac.in. (Representational image)

IIT Jammu recruitment: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has invited applications for recruitment at several non-teaching posts. A total of 39 posts are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, iitjammu.ac.in. Application process will close on February 15, 5 pm.

To be selected for the post candidates will have to qualify written test followed by interview. The exam dates are yet to be announced.

IIT Jammu recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit for the post of registrar is 55 years. For the post of scientific officer, technical officer, assistant executive engineer is 45 years. For junior technician, junior engineer, assistant security, assistant sports officer, caretaker cum manager is 35 years. For junior assistant it is 30 and for senior assistant and junior library information assistant and senior lab assistant it is 33 years.

Education: Applicants must have at least a graduation degree, for several posts candidates need master and PhD posts.

IIT Jammu recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitjammu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘staff recruitment’ under ‘careers’

Step 3: In the new page, scroll down to click on ‘application portal for online application’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply/ log-in’ under ‘non teaching positions’ link

Step 5: Click on new registration, register using details

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

IIT Jammu recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for Group A and Rs 500 for group B and C posts.

IIT Jammu recruitment: Salary

For the post of registrar salary is up to Rs 2.18 lakh for scientific officer it is up to Rs 2.08 lakh. For group B posts the salary is up to Rs 1.12 lakh and for group C posts the salary is Rs 92,300. For junior assistant and library information assistant the salary up to Rs 69,100 and Rs 81,100 respectively. For remaining group A level posts, salary is Rs 1.77 lakh.

