IIT Indore recruitment 2019: Apply for 38 non-teaching jobs, monthly salary upto Rs 2.15 lakh

IIT Indore recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has invited applications for a total of 38 vacant non-teaching posts at its official website, iiti.ac.in. The application process has already begun and candidates can apply till 5 pm of February 28, 2019 after which the link will be deactivated.

To be selected over the post, candidates will have to undergo an interview and written test. Details of the recruitment exam will be informed to selected candidates via email. If a candidate needs to apply for more than one post, they will have to apply through two different forms, according to official notification

IIT Indore recruitment 2019: Vacancy detail

Superintending Engineer: 1

Executive Manager: 2

Deputy Engineer (electrical) – 1

Manager – 6

Manager (library) – 1 ( reserved for SC category candidates)

Manager (technical) 6

Deputy manager – 14

Deputy manager (lab) – 6

Lab-in-charge – 1 (for unreserved category candidates)

IIT Indore recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Superintending Engineer will get pay in the scale of Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900 per month. While the executive managers will be recruited at the monthly salary between Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100. The remuneration for all deputy engineer and manager posts is Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12, 400 range. For all the posts of deputy managers the salary range is Rs 25,000 to Rs 81,100 and for lab-in-charge it is Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900

IIT Indore recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iiti.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’ above the box

Step 3: Click on ‘non-teaching recruitment’ in the drop-in category

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘apply now’ link under ‘non-teaching jobs’

Step 6: Another new page will open, click ‘apply online’

Step 7: Start filling form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

IIT Indore recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500.

Candidates need to submit print-out of the completed application form to the institute along with self-attested copies of required documents on or before 5 pm of March 7, 2019, according to the official notification. For more details, visit the official website.

