IIT-Hyderabad students receive 213 offers from 80 firms in phase I

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad students received as many as 213 offers from 80 companies during the phase I of campus placements for 2018-19. The season one of placement ended on December 22, 2018. Last year, by the end of phase-I, 191 students (including PPOs) had been placed in 68 companies.

A total of 418 students registered for the phase-I of placements, held between December 1 and December 22, 2018. IIT-Hyderabad students have already accepted 17 pre-placement offers (PPOs) from companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts and DeShaw. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also recruited two students during 2018-19.

2016-17 (Entire Year) 2017-18 (Entire Year) 2018-19 (Only Phase I) Students Registered 385 424 418 Job Offers (Including PPOs) 271 268 213

Dr Amit Acharyya, acting Faculty-in-charge of 0lacements, IIT-Hyderabad, said, “The demand for IIT-Hyderabad students of all levels including undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, is at its peak. Many students including the PhD scholars are getting offers from companies within the country as well as abroad. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has offered jobs to many PhD research scholars. Many Japanese companies have shown their interest in our students and more than 10 Japanese companies visited the campus this year.”

Prominent first-time recruiters who came for phase-I placements included Softbank, Mercari, Toyota Research, Toshiba INC. TSMC (Taiwan semicondcutors), Yokogawa electric corporation, Annotation Inc. Denso, Barclays and Oppo. Traditional recruiters include Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung, Xilinx, Qualcomm, Maruti, ISRO, GE and TCS.

The top recruiters (in terms of no of job offers) during 2018-19 included TCS with 15 offers, Mathworks with 12 offers, and L&T Constructions with nine offers.

The number of foreign offers has grown exponentially from eight offers last year (including all seasons) to 22 offers in the phase-I only this year. The Top Five International recruiters (in terms of job offers) during 2018-19 included TSMC with five offers, Mercari with four offers, Yokogawa, Softbank and Toyota Research Institute Advanced Development (TRI-AD) with three offers each.