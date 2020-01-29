IIT Hyderabad recruitment for non-teaching staff: Here’s how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) has released a notification inviting online applications for the recruitment to the non-teaching posts. A total of 152 vacancies will be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at recruitment.iith.ac.in on or before February 17, 2020.
Candidates will be short-listed on the basis of test or interview. To check post-wise eligibility, the aspirants have to visit the official website or they can click here.
IIT Hyderabad recruitment 2020: Vacancy details
The vacancies include the posts of executive engineer, registrar, physical training instructor junior technician, junior assistant and others.
Unreserved- 77 vacancies
SC- 15 vacancies
ST- 9 vacancies
OBC- 34 vacancies
EWS- 17 vacancies
To apply, candidates need to visit the official website. Check the steps written below:
Step 1: Visit the official IIT Hyderabad website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the staff recruitment section,
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the Non-Teaching Staff advertisement
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Click on the application link
Step 6: Fill out the application form and upload education and other documents
Step 7: Pay the registration fee through online payment
Step 8: Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
