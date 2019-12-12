Surge in international offers at IIT Hyderabad, over 80% students get placement

IIT Hyderabad campus IIT Hyderabad campus

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad witnessed a surge in students getting placed abroad as they secured 38 international offers during phase I of placements for the 2019-20 academic year. Students secured a total of 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of the first phase of campus placements, which includes the 37 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO) that are a result of student internships.

Phase I of placements was conducted between December 1 and 12 with phase II scheduled to begin during January 2020.

Dr Pradeep Yemula, faculty in-charge (placements), IIT Hyderabad informed, “There is a significant increase in international offers this year as compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 such offers from 15 companies across three countries (i.e. USA, Japan and Taiwan). Last placement year (2018-19), we had received 22 international offers from eight companies across two countries — Japan and Taiwan.”

A total of 483 students registered for placements with most of the job offers from IT and ITES sectors. IIT Hyderabad has crossed more than 80 per cent placement during phase I.

Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 251 (single offers) students have already been placed at the end of phase I placements for 2019-20 academic year. This compares favourably with the preceding academic year (2018-19) when the Institute had 239 (single offers) students (including 19 PPOs).

Dr Pradeep Yemula remarked, “This year, in phase I itself, we surpassed our past year record of phases I and II. Further, we had a surge in international offers, with 15 per cent of placed students securing offers abroad. In the previous year, nine per cent offers were from abroad. The international research and academic collaborations of IIT-H are creating new opportunities for our students.”

