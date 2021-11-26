IIT-Guwahati sees rise in pre-placement offers; highest package at Rs 64 lakh

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati witnessed a significant increase in Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this year with as many as 179 PPOs during the academic year 2021-22, which was the highest in the last three years.

Most of the offers were in the sectors of IT/software, finance, analyst, and product profiles. The whole process is being conducted in a completely virtual mode where the companies and students are participating in the process from their respective places.

A total of 600students participated in the placement process and the highest domestic offer received is at Rs 64 lakh per annum. Last year, the institute had received a few international offers from Japan. This year, it expects to get higher as compared to last year.

The institute is expecting that the rising PPOs will reduce its dependence on final placement. Major companies that are hiring from Day One include Google, Microsoft, Apple, Oracle, Sprinklr, JP Morgan and Chase, Goldman Sachs among others.