IIT-Dhanbad recruitment 2019: Check how to apply for 191 jobs with salary up to Rs 2 lakh

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dhanbad invited applications for several posts including deputy registrar, junior assistant and junior technician. A total of 191 posts are to be advertised. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, iitism.ac.in.

The registration form will be open till November 3 while the application submission will close on November 4 at 5:30 pm. Candidates will also have to submit the signed copy of duly filled application form with all enclosures. The post should reach the office by November 11, 5:30 pm.

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2019: Vacancies detail

Total – 191

Deputy registrar – 3

Assistant registrar – 8

junior assistant – 74

Junior technician – 106

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit for the post of deputy registrar, assistant registrar, junior assistant and junior technician are 50, 40, 30 and 30 years, respectively.

Education: For the post of a junior technician, candidates should have a diploma/degree or ITI in a relevant engineering discipline with two (degree/diploma) and five years (for ITI) of work experience. For the post of junior assistant, a bachelor’s degree is necessary. For the deputy registrar and assistant registrar posts, candidates should have a master’s degree with at least five years of work experience.

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitism.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the scrolling link ‘non-faculty recruitment’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘click here’ net to the ‘non-faculty position’

Step 4: Fill the form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

Take a print out of duly filled form and send it along with a printed copy of all attested documents and pictures including passport signed photograph and payment receipt at ‘Registrar, Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Dhanbad – 826 004 (Jharkhand)’.

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2019: Fee

For the post of deputy registrar and assistant registrar, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 while for the post of junior assistant and junior technician, a fee of Rs 500 will be applicable.

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of the registrar, candidates will get a salary in the pay band of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200. Assistant registrars will get a salary in the range of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. The junior assistants and junior technicians will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

