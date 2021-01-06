IIT-Delhi students get 925 offers in first phase, placement drive to continue

Students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have got over 925 job offers in the first phase of the virtual placement. The students were selected on 250+ job profiles from 200+ companies including pre-placement offers (PPOs) to the graduating batch of 2020-21, the IIT informed.

Of the total offers received under the first phase, over 20 selections have been for international profiles. The international students have been placed in countries including Japan, Middle East, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. “Many companies with multi-national operations have currently offered students for domestic roles. These may convert to international offers depending on the situation,” the IIT said in an official statement.

Most of the students have opted for jobs in their technical core. Further, management students opted for management roles. We can say around 90 per cent of students have bagged offers in their core, according to Anishya Madan, head, the office of career services, IIT-Delhi.

More than 400 organisations across sectors offering 675+ job profiles have registered as of now for hiring the students. Many recruiters are expected to recruit students in phase II of the placement season, which will commence at the end of January 2020. This placement drive will continue till May 2021, the IIT which was ranked as the most employable institute of India informed.

Top recruiters on the campus in terms of the number of students hired include Microsoft, Intel, Oracle, Tata Projects, EXL Services, ICICI Bank, Goldman Sachs, HCL, Wells Fargo, and IQVIA.

This year, the hiring processes were conducted in a virtual mode due to the unprecedented global situation, and the students geared up for their interviews in a digital mode with innovative and newer patterns of interactions maximising the use of technology.

The efforts of the entire OCS team including staff, student coordinators, and volunteers coupled with the industry players across multiple domains resulted in seamless conduct of the selection processes in a virtual mode in this phase.