IIT-Delhi recruitment 2020: Apply for junior assistant posts, check pay scale

IIT Delhi recruitment 2020: There are in total 18 vacant posts of Junior Assistant. File

IIT-Delhi recruitment 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has released a recruitment notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of junior assistant. The candidates selected for the posts will get a salary near to Rs 70,000.

There are in total 18 vacant posts, and the upper age limit of the candidates should be within 27 years. The candidates can apply online through the website- iitd.ac.in on or before November 27.

IIT-Delhi recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 18

Category wise vacancies

General: 4

EWS: 5

SC: 2

ST: 3

OBC: 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree with minimum 55 per cent marks. The proficiency in computer office applications- MS Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent is required to apply for the posts.

The candidates with a minimum a year experience with typing speed of 40 w.p.m/ 35 w.p.m in English and Hindi are desired for the vacant posts.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 27 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as prescribed.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written and computer-based test. The minimum qualifying marks will be 60 per cent, however, reserved category candidates will get relaxations as per government rule. “Only the candidates who will qualify the written test will be called for computer test of the selection process. However, actual selection shall depend on the merit over and above this minimum level as determined by the selection committee,” the notification mentioned.

Pay scale: The candidates will be hired on the pay scale varies between Rs 21,700 to 69,100 as per recommendations of 7th CPC.

The candidates need to pay application fee of Rs 200. The application process will be opened till November 27 at iitd.ac.in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd