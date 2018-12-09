IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Vacancies in Institute of Eminence office, apply for 50 posts at iitd.ac.in

IIT Delhi recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Executive Assistant in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) Office. The candidates can apply through the official website, iitd.ac.in on or before December 20, 2018.

There are 50 vacant posts, and the candidates will be hired for a period of one year, which can be extended to five years on the basis of performance of the candidates. To apply for the posts, the candidates need to possess a Master’s degree with minimum 55 per cent marks from a recognised university or B.Tech with minimum two years of experience.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 50

Reservation wise vacancy details

General: 27

OBC: 13

SC: 7

ST: 3

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Master’s degree with minimum 55 per cent marks from a recognised university or B.Tech with minimum two years of experience.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 45 years of age.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The candidates who will get more than 60 per cent marks will be called for group discussion and personal interview.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, iitd.ac.in on or before December 20.

Important date:

Commencement of online application process: December 5

Last date to apply online: December 20, 2018.

