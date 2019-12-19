IIT-Delhi records 1000 placement offers in phase I, Microsoft highest recruiter

IIT-Delhi witnessed a hike of around 10 per cent in total number of job offers received. File Photo IIT-Delhi witnessed a hike of around 10 per cent in total number of job offers received. File Photo

IIT-Delhi placement 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has received over 960 offers, including 187 pre-placement offers. Around 400 organisations visited the campus with over 600 offers across sectors.

The premier engineering institute has witnessed a hike of around 10 per cent in the total number of job offers received and a hike of 8 per cent in the pre-placement offers over the last year.

IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said, “We are happy to see a robust placement season this year. IIT Delhi has interacted with over 200 industry partners in the last five years on a variety of research topics. There is an appreciation by the industry on the nature of research that happens at IIT Delhi and the highest quality of training we impart to our students.”

Microsoft provided the maximum number of placement offers to 30 students, including two international offers, followed by Intel which made 27 domestic offers to students. Other international offers include one from Uber USA and another from Square point Singapore. Besides, tech giants like Qualcomm gave 16 offers and Goldman Sachs about 12.

The second phase of the placement season will commence in the first week of January and in May 2020.

