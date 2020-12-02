IIT-Delhi receives 300 offers on first day of placements

IIT-Delhi campus

The current batch of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has received over 300 placement offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs) by the end of the first day of the first phase of the season. IIT-Delhi is also regarded as the most employable institute in India and 27th across the world by THE Employability Ranking released recently.

The 300 offers do not mean placement for 300 students as many students have also bagged multiple placement offers. Around 150 PPOs have been received by students. A total of 13 students had opted out of the placements and will pursue start-up post their graduation. Students availing of this option can avail of placement services once for up to two years.

Read | How IITs, IIMs are planing to get jobs for their students amid pandemic

Top recruiters on the campus on December 1, in terms of the number of students recruited, included Microsoft, Intel, Goldman Sachs, the IIT said. The period for companies to hold selection interviews for full-time hiring spans six months from December to May. Around 300 national and international organisations offering 500+ job profiles across multiple sectors have already registered for hiring students as of now, as per the official data.

The placement drive was held virtually for the first time this year due to the pandemic. The Office Career Services (OCS) also provides a host of other services including test series, expert talks, workshops, and seminars to help students make informed choices, as well as help students, prepare for the virtual placements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd