IIT Delhi placement: 750 students get jobs, 150 firms yet to make offers

The first phase of the placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi concluded with over 750 students getting jobs. This year, a total of 900 offers including the pre-placement ones were made to IIT-Delhi students. IIT-Delhi witnessed an increase of about 20 per cent in the number of companies visiting campus as well as a 22 per cent increase in the number of selections up to this point of time last year.

Advertising

As many as 43 students got selected for foreign placements from countries including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the US, Europe among others. However, 33 students opted to take the job abroad.

Over 150 companies should be visiting the campus in the next phase. The second phase will begin from January and last till May 2019. The placement season for the batch graduating in 2019 at IIT Delhi commenced in August 2018.

Over 70 per cent students were placed in the core jobs including information technology profiles. A rise has been witnessed this year in the organisations registering to hire students for core engineering profiles including electrical engineering, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, etc.

Advertising

Artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, stochastic modelling and predictive analysis look to be upcoming sectors as industry gears up for Industry 4.0 with an exponential increase in organisations looking for talent with this skill-set.

Students across streams got good offers. Students also bagged over 160 PPOs of which around 90 were accepted. A few students opted for the deferred placement options of the institute available to students interested in pursuing their start-up dreams.