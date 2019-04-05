IIT-Delhi looking to incubate ideas, start-ups in deep learning: Here’s how to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has invited applications from innovators or start-ups working in deep technology domains for admission to Platform for Harnessing Deep technologies (PHD) incubation programme. The institute will support emerging futuristic technologies including connected intelligent systems (CIS), mixed reality, advanced materials, nanorobotics, drugs and vaccines; drug delivery systems) requiring advanced research and development.

Selected candidates will get support in the form of infrastructure, mentorship and funding. The programme is inclusive and open to qualified people outside of the IIT system as well. Selected candidates will get lodging for two years, funding support up to Rs 50 lakh to develop Proof of Concept (PoC), technical and business support and access to investors and entrepreneurship support programs.

Director, IIT-Delhi, Ramgopal Rao, said: “It is time to take the innovation ecosystem in the country to the next level and raise the bar for everyone. If you have a great idea in deep tech space, IIT-D will take care of the rest. The PHD Incubator Program provides comprehensive support for converting your idea into a startup, including a fellowship and accommodation to the budding entrepreneur as well as funds for the development of proof of concept”.

The program is based out of IIT Delhi’s TechnoPark at the Sonipat Campus.

IIT Delhi PHD incubation program: Eligibility

Innovators intending to initiate a startup or any startup company registered in India after April 1, 2016 working in innovators working in deep science and technology domains as evidenced by IPs/ select publications. Desirable education qualification for project leaders is PhD or MD or equivalent but basic education include either having a masters’ degree such as M.Tech/ MBBS/ M.Des/ M.Pharma/ M.Phil with undergraduate training in science and/ engineering or B.Tech/ M.Sc. graduates with minimum three years startup/ R&D experience can also be considered.

IIT Delhi PHD incubation program: How to apply

The last date to submit the application is April 30, 2019. Detailed guidelines and application forms are available at IIT Delhi Website https://fitt-iitd.in/harnessing-deep-technologies/.