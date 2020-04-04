IIT Delhi director writes letter to recruiters, asks them to keep their promise

IITs had completed placements before the coroanvirus was declared pandemic (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image) IITs had completed placements before the coroanvirus was declared pandemic (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image)

Placements at most IITs was completed before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, however, due to the global economic slowdown, recruiters are thinking of freezing the hiring process leaving thousands of students confused, despite having offers. Amid this chaos, the director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi V Ramgopal Rao wrote an open letter to recruiters.

Reasoning companies to not withdraw offer letters, Rao said, “Once a student is offered a placement, as per IIT Delhi policy, the student is not allowed to sit for other placements. Students trust the companies with their offers and do not even apply for other companies,” he added, “If a job or internship offer is withdrawn at this stage, students who have given up her/his right to apply for other similar jobs will end up not having any.”

He asked the companies to ‘keep their promise’. “We all understand that these are difficult times. But please be considerate to keep your promise,” he further added, “If at all they are capable of getting you out of recession faster than you can imagine.”

On the first day of placements, held last year, IIT Delhi had received the highest number of offers among IITs. On day 1, 419 offers wre made. This includes pre-placement offers (PPOs). On accepting PPO, students do not appear for other companies during placements. By the end of the placement season, 960 jobs, including 187 PPOs were received by IIT Delhi students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd