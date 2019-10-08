IIT-Bombay recruitment 2019: Vacancies for staff positions, salary at Rs 1.12 lakh

IIT Bombay recruitment 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Design Assistant (JDA). There are 9 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website- iitb.ac.in.

Advertising

The applications are open and the last date to apply is October 14. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a contractual basis for one year. The term will further extend based on the performance of the candidates.

IIT Bombay recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 9

Post wise vacancy details:

Junior Engineer: 4

Technical Superintendent: 1

Language Instructor: 1

Student Counselor: 1

Assistant Editorial: 1

Junior Design Assistant: 1

IIT Bombay recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to hold a degree or diploma in engineering with minimum work experience, as mentioned in the official notification.

Age Limit: The candidates’ upper age limit should not exceed 27 years. For the Central Water Commission, and the Central Public Works Department, the upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 32 years.

Advertising

IIT Bombay recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll at the end of the page, click on ‘careers/Jobs’ under quick find

Step 3: Click on staff recruitment

Step 4: Click on ‘job listing, search, and registration’

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the ‘start’ button

Step 6: Click on the job you wish to apply for, click on the apply button in the new page

Step 7: Fill the form, click on register and apply

IIT Bombay recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will get a pay scale as high as Rs 1,12,400. The candidates for the post of JE will get a salary between Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400. The language instructor and student counsellor will get pay between Rs 57,000 and 79,800, assistant editorial will be paid in the scale of Rs 36,000 – Rs 57,600, junior design assistant Rs 22,000 – Rs 35,200.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.