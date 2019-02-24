IIT Bhubaneswar summer internship: Applications begin, check details

IIT Bhubaneswar summer internship: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha has invited applications from students who are pursuing a degree from a government recognised institute to participate in internship or avail laboratory or academic facilities at its campus. Interested candidate can apply at iitbbs.ac.in.

The application process had begun since February 18, 2019. The last date to submit the application is March 31, 2019, midnight. The internship period will be for eight weeks. During the summer vacations of the students enrolled at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

IIT-Bhubaneswar summer internship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitbbs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Applications invited for summer internship 2019’ under news and updates section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Read instructions and click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Register using personal details

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents and submit

On completion of the internship, the student has to submit a report of the work and a ‘Training Completion Certificate’ will be issued to the student. No grades will be awarded by IIT Bhubaneswar for the work carried out under this ambit, according to the official notification.

