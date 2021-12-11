IIT (BHU) Varanasi students get 1155 offers in phase 1 of placement; highest package at Rs 2.05 crore

A total of 1155 offers were made to the graduating batch of 2021-22 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU Varanasi in the first 10 days of the placement drive. A total of 35 students bagged International offers with the highest package being Rs 2.05 crore from Uber.

The placement season witnessed 33 students getting placed at Rakuten. Uber and Weathernews gave international offers to 1 student each respectively. As of now, 309 companies have recruited students from IIT (BHU). The highest package received in the domestic job is 45 lakh per annum.

Read | IITs begin placement drive with students bagging over Rs 1 crore packages

There has been a significant increase in the placement rate as last year only 219 companies offered 706 jobs in the first 10 days of placements.

Some of the other companies include – Indeed, Zeta, Microsoft SWE, Oracle, MindTickle, Plutus SDE, Graviton SDE, Micron International, Sprinklr PE/PSE, Codenation, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Google, among others.