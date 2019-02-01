IIM-Visakhapatnam students bags Rs 2.5 lakh monthly internship

The highest stipend for the summer internship received by the fourth batch of flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) batch 2018-20 at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Vishakhapatnam was Rs 2.5 lakh. All the 104 students in the batch received summer internship offers.

The average stipend received by the batch this season was Rs 50,630. According to the institute, this is the highest in past four years. The placement drive ended yesterday, January 31 two months before the internships actually begin.

The highest offers were made in the field of sales and marketing (34 per cent) followed by general management (23 per cent), strategy and advisory (19 per cent), and CRM (15 per cent).

This season also witnessed interest from other sectors including logistics, stock-broking, social and financial inclusion. Well-funded start-ups in the fin-tech and education domains also hired students for key roles.

M Chandrasekhar, director, IIM Visakhapatnam, said, “The range of organisations that chose the Institute for their talent-needs, increased this year in scale, scope and specialisation. This reflects the good name the Institute earned, for the holistic education it imparts. The entire Career Development Services team under the able guidance of the seasoned veteran – Professor Ganesh Prabhu of IIM Bangalore, our Mentor Institute, deserves due credit”

