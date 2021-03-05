IIM-Udaipur summer placements 2021: Highest stipend up by 20% despite pandemic slowdown

IIM-Udaipur summer placements 2021: In the recently concluded summer placements of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Udaipur), a total of 322 students got offers. Also, the highest stipend for the batch (2020-22) reached Rs 3 lakh, an increase of 20 per cent despite Covid-19 pandemic slowdown, the institute in its placement report mentioned.

This year, nearly 100 firms offered jobs with 60 recruiters were first time participants. The prominent firms include Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology, Adani Group, AliveCor India, Asian Paints, BNY Mellon, Casio, Cisco Systems, Del Monte, Hindustan Unilever, Kalpataru, Magicbricks, Puma, Renault, and Samsung R&D.

Most offers were received in the FMCG and consulting sector. “The top 10 percentile secured an average stipend of Rs 2,09,032, the top 20 percentile secured an average of Rs 1,67,150, and the top 50 percentile received an average stipend of Rs 1,08,000,” the IIM placement report stated.

In the e-commerce sectors, the number of offers saw an uptick by 100 per cent as compared to last year. The students bagged the most sought after investment banking roles at Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Also, a good number of offers were received in sales and marketing.

The IIM-Udaipur has also launched ‘Project Maverick’ as a part of the summer internship process of 2021. “More than 10 start-ups enrolled for the program this year and got the opportunity to choose from a pool of 36 students. All the candidates were placed within 2 weeks from the time the companies started conducting the processes,” as per IIM.

Director, IIM Udaipur, Janat Shah said, “This patronage of the industry in IIM Udaipur’s summer placements, despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, is a reflection of the intrinsic faith it has in the Institute and the talent of its students. We deeply value the industry’s partnership and going forward, one of our key focuses is to develop management and leadership talents for the ’emerging digital world’. We are working in sync with the digital transformation of the corporate world, which will need a new breed of talented managers and leaders.”