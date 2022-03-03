IIM-Udaipur concludes final placements, average annual package increased by 31%

IIM Udaipur recently concluded the final placements of its flagship two-year MBA programme. Comprising over 310 students, the institute claims it to be its largest batch to date. At the close of the final placement season, the figures showed an increase of 31 per cent in the average CTC and 20 per cent in the median. Consulting was the highest recruiting sector, followed by technology, banking and financial services, and consumer goods and durables.

The highest CTC stood at Rs 35 lakh/annum. The top 25 per cent of the batch got an annual average CTC of Rs 25 lakh, and the top 50 per cent of the batch bagged an average of Rs 21 lakh/annum. The average CTC of the whole batch stood at 17.5 lakh per annum.

Over 75 companies offered opportunities in this placement season. The new recruiters for finals included Allcargo, Asian Paints, American Express, Bain, BenQ, Bosch, Brane, Centrum, Crompton Greaves, HashedIn by Deloitte, EXL, HSBC, IBM, Innover, JP Morgan Chase, Mahindra & Mahindra, Natwest, PwC, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Transworld, and WNS, amongst others.

Re-visiting Recruiters from final placements of last year included Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Amul, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Capgemini, Cisco, Cognizant, E&Y, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, General Electric, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank. ICICI Prudential, IIFL, IndiaMART, KPMG, Offbusiness, PayTM, Pidilite, TAFE, TATA AIG, Tresvista, Thoucentric, Vedanta Group, Wells Fargo, Xiaomi, and Yes Bank, amongst others.

Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, “A total of 315 students sat in the placement process of the institute as compared to 281 last year. Pre-placement offers through summer internships rose by 22 per cent, indicating a growing acceptance by the industry of IIMU student talent, evaluated through the summer projects and allied performance at work.