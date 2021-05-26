IIM Sambalpur records 100% placement, rise in participation of new companies

IIM Sambalpur witnessed over 140 companies for placement process and over 110 companies for summer internship placement process with many new and notable recruiters.

IIM Sambalpur has registered 100 per cent placement for its flagship MBA programme with more than 140 companies participated in the campus placement. The institution has witnessed a 90 per cent increase in the participation of new companies including pre-placement offers. Marketing, sales, BFSI, and consulting, were the most sought-after domains.

The highest annual CTC offered is Rs 26.4 lakh, with the top 25 per cent CTC at Rs 14.91 lakh despite pandemic situations, the institute in its placement report mentioned. About 35.4 per cent of all the offers made were in the sales and marketing domain. Also, more than 50 per cent of the students grabbed jobs in IT and analytics, general management, strategy and consulting, finance and operations, and HR sectors.

Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “Despite the current market dynamics, we are proud of our students who have achieved this feat owing to sheer hard work and dedication. I congratulate our graduating students on receiving such coveted employment offers.”

Apart from this, IIT Sambalpur has also recorded 100 per cent summer placements for the sixth batch (2020-22) of its flagship MBA Program. Over 110 companies participated for the on-campus summer internship placement process. The highest stipend offered is 1.70 lakh, whereas average stipend received is Rs 72,511 and median stipend of the whole batch stood at Rs 48,222 and Rs 47,700, respectively.

Prof Diptiranjan Mahapatra, placement chair, IIM Sambalpur said, “With changing times, consulting, BFSI, FMCG, IT/ITES, and edu-tech emerged as most sought after and lucrative amongst others with more than 50 per cent of the batch opting for these industries. IIM Sambalpur would like to thank its various stakeholders including the recruiters for reposing faith in the institute, its students, and its distinct academic culture.”