IIM-Rohtak sees 100% placement, average CTC at Rs 11.85 lakh

Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak has achieved 100 per cent placement with average CTC at Rs 11.85 lakh per annum. This year, 40 new companies offered roles to the students with 45 candidates were offered PPI/PPOs by top recruiters. Over 110 students were hired by industry giants like EY, KPMG, ICICI Bank, Deloitte, and Cognizant, said IIM-Rohtak as per a press release.

Thirty-two per cent of all the offers made were in the marketing domain. The profiles offered include brand manager, market research analyst, product manager, marketing consultant, and business development managers among others. Some of the prominent recruiters included Yes Bank, Dabur, BPCL, Tata Steel, IndiaMart, Amul, ACG worldwide, and Aditya Birla Group.

From IT and analytics domain, 21 per cent of the students opted for such roles. The major recruiters in this domain were Cognizant, Accenture, Axtria, Mu Sigma etc. Total 12 per cent students opted for roles in finance and prominent banks like Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI offered roles including financial management, wealth management to credit analysis, and Investment management.

Non-Banking financial firms like Indus Valley Partners, Arcesium, Future First, and Thomson Reuters also offered multiple roles.

One of the major highlights this season has been the return of the Big 4, with EY, Deloitte, and KPMG offering roles in consulting and general management. About 30 per cent of the students opted for roles in the domain, as per the release.

Meanwhile, the institute has submitted its placement report for CRISIL audit 2019.