IIM-Rohtak registers 100% placements, rise in participation of new companies

IIM-Rohtak has registered 100 per cent placement for its batch of 2019-2021 with more than 70 new recruiters participated in the campus placement. The institution has witnessed a 75 per cent increase in the participation of new companies including pre-placement offers. Consulting, sales and marketing, and finance were the most sought-after domains.

About 39 per cent of all the offers made were in the marketing domain. The institute attributes this to their increased diversity in the PGP batch with over 70 per cent of the female students and 50 per cent of students being non-engineers. The roles that were offered include Brand Manager, Market Research Analyst, Product Manager, Marketing Consultant, and Business Development Managers. Some of the prominent recruiters included ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, IndiaMart, AuthBridge, Diaspark, and Blackhawk.

IIM Rohtak claims that it has strengthened its focus on analytics and consulting with over 50 per cent of the batch being placed in this domain. Companies like Xiaomi, GamaSec, Diaspark, Phable, Genpact, ZS Associates, and Mindtree showed interest to offer placement opportunities for the first time in IIM Rohtak.

“The year 2020-21 was full of uncertainties but our student placement committee worked hard and received strong facilitation from the institute. The efforts of the placement committee resulted in excellent outcomes even in the COVID situation that the world is dealing with,” said Prof Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak.