IIM Rohtak achieves 100% placement with 16% increase in average salary

The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak (IIM-R) achieved 100 per cent placements this year. The average salary has increased by over 16 per cent this year. IIM Rohtak has also become the first IIM to complete the placements for the batch of 2022. This year, the highest domestic CTC offered stood at Rs 30 LPA while the average salary rose to Rs 15.92 LPA.

This year, cumulatively 73 per cent of the students were recruited for the domain of General Management and Consulting. The batch also witnessed a steep increase in the number of PPOs and PPIs offered to the students.

The placements for the batch of 2022 had the top companies such as Deloitte, Capgemini, Indus Valley Partners, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, OfBusiness, Yes Bank, Cognizant, CollegeDunia, AuthBridge, Xiaomi, and Natwest. IIM Rohita also forged new alliances with more than 40 new recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital Group, Grasim Industries, Amazon, Arcesium, Hero Motocorp, OYO, Reliance Retail, Schindler, Bharat Serums, and many others.

