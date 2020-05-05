IIM Nagpur students who lost offers in ‘slowdown due to pandemic’ get placed in work-from-home setups

Students are working from home (Source: Pixel/ Representational image) Students are working from home (Source: Pixel/ Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur claims to have placed all the first and second-year students of their flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management, whose offered were rescinded by companies citing economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All students of the PGP Batch of 2019-21 had received summer placement offers and the process was declared closed on January 29, 2020. Following the CoViD1-19 outbreak, some of these offers had to be rescinded, owing to the nature of these projects that involved, for instance, intensive fieldwork or interpersonal interaction. However, the proactive approach of the CDS team ensured that no students lost the opportunity to undergo an internship and well within time, these students received offers from other companies,” the IIM informed in a statement.

However, the job offers are deferred for many. “Students typically join their organisations between mid-May and early June every year. While some organisations have deferred the joining date by a few weeks owing to the lockdown, several others have begun the documentation and background verification process for the new recruits,” claims the IIM.

The institute claims to have 100 per cent placement. The students have already started their jobs on a work from home basis. Several students, claims the institute, are working on more than one project. While the higher education institutes are contemplating reducing the duration of internships, the period of internship for IIM-Nagpur students remains as eight weeks.

The institute claims that it is first among the new-generation IIMs to have completed final year placement for the second consecutive year. Earlier, when IIM-Nagpur had completed their placement drive, their highest packages had touched over Rs 40 lakh.

